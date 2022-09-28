Red Raider Trader day is an effort to reduce departmental waste and save departmental funds by allowing departments to swap unwanted supplies and equipment with other TTU departments. We encourage departments to bring supplies and equipment your department no longer needs. Attendees do not have to donate or take items in order to participate. Please feel welcome to drop by, browse, have some lemonade and a cookie!





Student Union Ballroom Drop Off Times: 8:00 am to 9:00 am

Student Union Ballroom Browsing Times: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm





If you cannot attend in person the day of the event but have items you wish to donate, you may drop them off at the Physical

Plant. Please have your items to the Physical Plant by Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at 5:00 pm.