Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online in the Library from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.
The workshops include:
* Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 9
* How to Do a Literature Review –Sept. 16
* Publishing Your Research – Sept. 23
* Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 30
* Managing Your Citations - Oct. 7
* Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 14
* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 21
* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 28
* Altmetrics– Nov. 4
* Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 11
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.