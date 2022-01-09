The workshops include:

* Best Practices in Library Research -- Sept. 9

* How to Do a Literature Review –Sept. 16

* Publishing Your Research – Sept. 23

* Poster Design & Presentation – Sept. 30

* Managing Your Citations - Oct. 7

* Identifying Grants for Research – Oct. 14

* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 21

* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 28

* Altmetrics– Nov. 4

* Copyright and Fair Use – Nov. 11

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.





Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.