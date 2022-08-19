MUHL 1309 (45006) - Introduction to Musical Cultures of the World

Tuesday/Thursday – 2:00pm-3:20pm (Online)

This course provides an overview of the world's musical traditions with an introduction to basic ethnomusicological concepts and the development of listening and analytical skills by selecting one or two case studies from various world regions: Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. In addition to this broad overview of traditional musics, the objectives of the course include developing the basic tools necessary to understand how to listen critically and describe in writing basic musical structures and features, to expose students to the vast diversity of traditional musics practiced throughout world's regions, and to enhance one's understanding of music and its relationship to culture and society.

Reading musical notation is NOT required for this course.

For more information contact Dr. Lauryn Salazar (l.salazar@ttu.edu)

OPEN TO STUDENTS FROM ACROSS THE TTU CAMPUS