Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Faculty Success? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 11:30 to 12:30 via Zoom. If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the FS tasks, this is the place for you! Posted:

8/31/2022



Originator:

Kenneth Shatley



Email:

kenny.shatley@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 8/31/2022



Location:

Zoom



