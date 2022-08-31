|
Importing publications, uploading syllabi, or just needing help navigating Faculty Success? The Office of Planning and Assessment will be holding come-and-go trainings every day this week from 11:30 to 12:30 via Zoom. If you have any questions or need someone to help walk you through some of the FS tasks, this is the place for you!
|Posted:
8/31/2022
Originator:
Kenneth Shatley
Email:
kenny.shatley@ttu.edu
Department:
Office of Planning and Assessment
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 8/31/2022
Location:
Zoom
Categories