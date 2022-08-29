What does social change look, feel and sound like? In this course, you will (a) learn about the cultural history of social movements in the Hispanic world through works of film, music, art and literature, and (b) acquire the skills necessary to critically analyze cultural texts in relation to their social and historical contexts. Topics include revolution, migration, human rights, Indigenous and Afro-descendant movements, and environmental consciousness.

SPAN 2300 satisfies the multicultural requirement and the Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirement.

Register for CRN 40868 today! Tues/Thurs 9:30-10:50am.

Questions? Contact the instructor, Mathilda Shepard (mathilda.shepard@ttu.edu). Class is conducted in English.

