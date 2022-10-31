



With Supplemental Instruction (SI), you will focus on what to learn and how to learn in an interactive study session.





SI Leaders, peers who have demonstrated academic competency in the course, prepare weekly review sessions by attending lecture, taking notes, and meeting with the course instructor. Sessions offer guaranteed study time and additional support outside of the classroom. Research indicates that students who attend SI sessions on a regular basis earn half to a whole letter grade higher than students who do not attend SI Sessions.





Check emails frequently, as SI Leaders will send the time and days of their sessions to those enrolled. The schedule can also be found on the TTU website. Students should bring an electronic device to the session to receive the electronic packet of material.