The Healthcare Engineering Club provides opportunities to learn more about healthcare, engineering, and how the two intersect. Get the chance to hear presentations given by TTU staff, community members, and professionals on topics chosen by club members. Pre-med students, engineering majors, and anyone else interested in the field are welcome to join. If this interests you, please consider becoming a member of our club for this upcoming semester by joining through TechConnect.

Click here to join the Healthcare Engineering Club on GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_ group/70780091/g8oaUnHX And Follow on Instagram for Club Updates and Interesting Healthcare Engineering Facts https://instagram.com/healthcareengineeringttu?igshid=YzAyZWRlMzg=

