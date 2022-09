Scholarships available! Included: Housing in Spoleto 4 dinners/week (primo/secondo/contorno/drinks) Classroom/Facility Fee Survival Italian language class (12 hours) Day trips to Perugia, Rome, Assisi Museum passes Olive oil tasting Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities in Italy like Rome, Florence, Siena, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. Contact for more info: john.poch@ttu.edu Posted:

9/1/2022



Originator:

John Poch



Email:

john.poch@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic