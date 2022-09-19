The 15-credit-hour graduate certificate program provides you with distinctive skills associated with the design, development, facilitation, and evaluation of online courses and e-learning materials.
Items to consider about E-Learning and Online Teaching Graduate Certificate:
- 100% online.
- Consists of 15-credit-hours of coursework.
- You can start in any semester (Fall, Spring, or Summer).
- Course credits may be applied to other graduate degree programs (e.g., master’s degree in Instructional Technology).
- The application is open to everyone who has a bachelor's degree or higher and is interested in online teaching.
For more information contact: Dr. Fethi Inan, (806) 834 4743, fethi.inan@ttu.edu, http://edit.educ.ttu.edu