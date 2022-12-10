TTU HomeTechAnnounce

100% Online: E-Learning and Online Teaching Graduate Certificate

The 15-credit-hour graduate certificate program provides you with distinctive skills associated with the design, development, facilitation, and evaluation of online courses and e-learning materials.

Items to consider about E-Learning and Online Teaching Graduate Certificate:

  • 100% online.
  • Consists of 15-credit-hours of coursework.
  • You can start in any semester (Fall, Spring, or Summer).
  • Course credits may be applied to other graduate degree programs (e.g., master’s degree in Instructional Technology).
  • The application is open to everyone who has a bachelor's degree or higher and is interested in online teaching.

For more information contact: Dr. Fethi Inan, (806) 834 4743, fethi.inan@ttu.edu,  http://edit.educ.ttu.edu
10/12/2022

Fethi Inan

fethi.inan@ttu.edu

EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen


