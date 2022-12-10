The 15-credit-hour graduate certificate program provides you with distinctive skills associated with the design, development, facilitation, and evaluation of online courses and e-learning materials.



Items to consider about E-Learning and Online Teaching Graduate Certificate:

100% online.

Consists of 15-credit-hours of coursework.

You can start in any semester (Fall, Spring, or Summer).

Course credits may be applied to other graduate degree programs (e.g., master’s degree in Instructional Technology).

The application is open to everyone who has a bachelor's degree or higher and is interested in online teaching.

For more information contact: Dr. Fethi Inan, (806) 834 4743, fethi.inan@ttu.edu, http://edit.educ.ttu.edu