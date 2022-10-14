Participants are needed for new survey exploring U.S. veteran perceptions of animal-assisted interventions. Participation will take approximately 10-15 minutes, and participants will have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win one of two $50 Visa gift cards (chances of winning are ~1 in 300 and recipients will be awarded once the survey is closed)!

To learn more and to participate in the survey, please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/veteranAAI

For questions related to this study, contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu or 806-834-8426 or Emily Webberson at ewebbers@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.