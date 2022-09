The Department of Environmental Health and Safety is hosting a 2.5 day on campus conference focused on laboratory personnel protection and preparedness. All sessions are open to faculty, staff, and students. Conference dates

To view the session descriptions and register, please visit: https://www.saferbehaviors.com/texastech Posted:

9/16/2022



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/14/2022



Location:

Experimental Sciences Buildings I and II, various locations



