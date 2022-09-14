People who play virtual reality games with a headset are needed to participate in a research study about their experiences with the platforms. You will be asked to do an interview on Horizon Worlds or VRChat of about 30-60 minutes. There is no compensation for participating and participation is voluntary. You can stop at any time. We will delete your username afterwards so we have no way of contacting you again or linking your username to the data. Here’s more information about the link: tinyurl.com/TexasTechVRResearcher Interested participants should contact Patricia Maloney (Patricia.maloney@ttu.edu) or Kameron Tham-Vandegrift (kthamvan@ttu.edu). TTU IRB #2022-122 Posted:

