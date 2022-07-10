The Makerspace satiates Texas Tech’s need for both old-fashioned craftsmanship and cutting-edge art forms by offering a dedicated space for various types of designs.

The service already includes 3D printing, scanning and designing, all of which has been revamped with new printers. But in addition, we have textile tools including a Cricut, hand tools, sewing and crocheting. Plus, a Virtual Reality Lab is available for students wanting an immersive experience with VR headsets.

The Makerspace is located on the 2nd Floor East near Dynamic Media Services. You can find more information in library’s website or at the Makerspace’s webpage at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/make/index.php.