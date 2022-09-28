Personality Traits of the Self and Romantic Partners

We are seeking college-student participants for an experiment aiming to discover how individuals think of themselves and their romantic partners (current or potential) in terms of personality traits. Participants will sit at computer monitor and respond to traits flashed on the screen. One-half hour duration, with $20 Amazon gift card provided as compensation for your time. If you are interested, please e-mail Emma Willis at emma.willis@ttu.edu. Questions can also be addressed to Dr. Alan Reifman, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, alan.reifman@ttu.edu.







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/28/2022



Originator:

Alan Reifman



Email:

Alan.Reifman@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic

