The Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program is an intensive overseas language and cultural immersion program for American students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities. Students spend eight to ten weeks abroad studying one of 14 critical languages. The program includes intensive language instruction and structured cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid language gains.

Languages include:

Azerbaijani | Bangla | Hindi | Indonesian | Persian | Swahili | Turkish |Urdu | Arabic | Korean | Portuguese | Russian | Chinese | Japanese

The CLS Program covers most of the costs of participating in its overseas institutes, including:

International and domestic travel between the student's U.S. home city and the CLS Program site

Visa application fees

Language instruction, room, board, program-sponsored travel within the host country

All entrance fees for program activities

Oral Proficiency Interview (OPI) language assessments

U.S. academic credit issued through Bryn Mawr College.

Join us for a one-hour info session to learn more:

October 26 at 11:00 a.m. | Mass Communications 266

RSVP by emailing us at pesa@ttu.edu.

For more information about the Critical Language Scholarship visit: https://clscholarship.org/.