MUSIC OF SPAIN STUDY ABROAD AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLE SPAIN!



Program Dates



· Summer I: May 15-June 25, 2023



· Summer II: June 26-August 6, 2023



Space is limited, and preference for acceptance will be

given to students who complete the application process

at the earliest dates.



Fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement

with a life-changing experience! Musicians are welcome,

but no prior musical experience or prerequisite is required.

This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish music

from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.



Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal

Palace) in Seville, visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage

site, experience flamenco music in the gypsy caves above

Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville.

Experience amazing ancient historical sites and go on

location to see the inspirations for great works of music.



PLEASE NOTE: ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

YOU CAN BEGIN THE APPLICATION PROCESS NOW AT:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/

apply/programs/facultyled/musicofspain-sevilla.php



For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu