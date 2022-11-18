Please join us for the First-Gen Champions Institute. Your experiences and knowledge are critical to advancing the dedicated work to support future and First-Generation in College students. The First-Gen Champions Institute brings together individuals that are committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and success for first-generation students. The Institute will allow First-Gen champions to share in a discussion on what it truly means to champion First-Gen success and how to put those ideas into practice. Sessions will include topics grounded in research and theory, storytelling, and experiences, facilitated discussions, and/or moderated panels. The Institute is open to all staff, faculty, graduate students, from 2-year and 4-year higher education institutions, K-12 education, College-Access programs, and community organizations that support current and potential First-Generation College Students on their educational and career pathways. Open to Staff, Faculty, Graduate Students, & Community Partners Friday, November 18 - Saturday, November 19 In-person – Texas Tech University | Student Union Building (SUB) or Virtual – Via Zoom FREE Register to Attend



