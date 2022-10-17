Save the Date! You are invited to join us for First-Gen Week held Nov. 7-12.





First-Gen Week celebrates, empowers, and engages the First-Gen Red Raider community. All events are free and open to all First-Gen undergraduate and graduate students and faculty/staff.





Final event details coming soon. For more information on First-Gen Week, visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/FirstGenWeek/







For questions, contact First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs (FGTMP) via email at fgtmp@ttu.edu.