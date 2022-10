Staff Senate and the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement will be hosting Second Cup in the newly opened Black Cultural Center on October 26 at 10AM. Come find out what our organizations do to support staff all over campus. Coffee and pastries will be provided.

RSVP: https://forms.office.com/r/mG3szXenbN Posted:

10/25/2022



Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 10/26/2022



TTU Black Cultural Center



