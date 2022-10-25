The University Libraries will host a Great Reads Book Series in honor of Indigenous Peoples Month featuring the book “Even As We Breathe” by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle.

The event will be hosted from 5:30-7 p.m. in Library Room 309 and via Zoom on the following dates:

Nov. 1 – register here

Nov. 8 – register here

Nov. 15 – register here

The novel, set in 1942, chronicles 19-year-old Cowney Sequoyah who yearns to escape his hometown of Cherokee, North Carolina, in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. When a summer job at Asheville's luxurious Grove Park Inn and Resort brings him one step closer to escaping the hills that both cradle and suffocate him, he sees it as an opportunity.

The first 20 to sign up will receive a free copy of the book. Learn more about the book and the reading series.