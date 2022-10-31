|
RISE invites students to join a Healthy or Haunted house aimed at identifying unhealthy relationship signs. Students will walk from scene to scene where RISE Peer Educators will exhibit unhealthy and healthy examples of relationships. These scenes will be Halloween-themed and interactive, and goodies and snacks will be provided.
10/31/2022
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/31/2022
UREC Room 114
