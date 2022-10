Greetings from the Digital Humanities Working Group! As part of our work, we would very much like to help build connections among faculty and graduate students across campus with interests in the digital humanities. As a first step toward those connections, we’d be grateful if you would fill out this brief survey, which will take less than five minutes.

Thank you for your time!

Digital Humanities Working Group

(Marta Kvande, Abigail Swingen, Wyatt Phillips, Heidi Winkler, and Matt Johnson)

