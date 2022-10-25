Our study aims to test the acceptance of grain-based new menus at TTU hospitality services (food testing involved). As a food panelist you will be required to test some grain-based food samples and rate each sample according to your acceptance on a given scale.

The sensory analysis will take 60 minutes to complete. At the end of the food sensory evaluation you will receive $20 gift card for your time and participation.

Click on the link below to determine your eligibility.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bmxemElraybJMGO

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out our research team: andrea.sosa@ttu.edu or Dr. Oak-Hee Park (oak-hee.park@ttu.edu).

This research study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.