Come join us for a series of activities at the User Experience (UX) Research Lab in the English Building in conjunction with the annual World Usability Day to learn about technology usability, user experience, innovative design, and more! You’ll get the chance to play with cutting-edge devices and envision a future of learning with emerging technologies.





We will be hosting a tech petting zoo where you can experience the latest virtual reality technologies and games, as well as an opportunity to learn about the UX certificate and facilities we offer through the technical communication program. And oh, did we mention free pizzas?





Bring yourself and a friend! Questions? Contact: jason.tham@ttu.edu



