The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host a second featured artist in its virtual reading series at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.





A 2022 finalist for the Annie Dillard Award in Creative Nonfiction and a 2012 Pushcart Prize winner for her essay Dark Horse, Lisa Couturier’s work often explores connections between the human and nonhuman. Author of the essay collection, THE HOPES OF SNAKES, Couturier’s work has appeared in Orion, the American Nature Writing series, Minding Nature, City Creatures, Passager, and National Geographic’s Heart of a Nation, among many other publications and anthologies.





She is a notable essayist in Best American Essays, 2004, 2006 and 2011. Her collection of poems, ANIMALS / BODIES, won the 2015 Jean Pedrick Chapbook Prize from the New England Poetry Club. She divides her time between an Agricultural Reserve in Maryland and the city streets of Manhattan. The Lisa Couturier literary papers are included in the Sowell Collection.





Register for the event here





The series is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.