CASC 3100 Leadership & Team Building is being offered in the Spring 2023. This course will provide an opportunity to connect with likeminded individuals in a small classroom setting. Students will acquire skills necessary for success, enhance their teamwork outlook and involvement, engage in critical thinking, and become more aware of how their actions affect their leadership and team.
|Posted:
11/28/2022
Originator:
Justin Houser
Email:
Justin.Houser@ttu.edu
Department:
Arts and Sciences
