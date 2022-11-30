Study Abroad in the UK! Learn about Fulbright UK Summer Institute!

The Fulbright UK Summer Institutes?are three-to-four-week programs for US undergraduate students, who have no or very little travel experience outside North America. Participants can explore the culture, heritage and history of the UK while experiencing higher education at a UK university.

The Fulbright Commission covers most of the costs of participating in its overseas program, including: Round-trip airfare

Tuition and fees at the host institution

Accommodation

In some cases, a small daily allowance for meals

Join us for a one-hour info session to learn more:

November 30 11:00 a.m. | West Hall 101 December 5 2:00 p.m. | West Hall 101 January 10 10:30 a.m. | West Hall 101 February 1 9:00 a.m. | West Hall 101

RSVP by emailing us at pesa@ttu.edu
For more information about Fulbright UK Summer Institutes, visit: https://www.fulbright.org.uk/going-to-the-uk/uk-summer-institutes
Posted:

11/18/2022



Originator:

Junia Lee



Email:

Junia.Lee@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 11/30/2022



Location:

West Hall 101



Academic

