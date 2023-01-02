The Fulbright UK Summer Institutes?are three-to-four-week programs for US undergraduate students, who have no or very little travel experience outside North America. Participants can explore the culture, heritage and history of the UK while experiencing higher education at a UK university.
The Fulbright Commission covers most of the costs of participating in its overseas program, including:
- Round-trip airfare
- Tuition and fees at the host institution
- Accommodation
- In some cases, a small daily allowance for meals
Join us for a one-hour info session to learn more:
February 1 9:00 a.m. | West Hall 101