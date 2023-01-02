TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Study Abroad in the UK! Learn about Fulbright UK Summer Institute!
The Fulbright UK Summer Institutes?are three-to-four-week programs for US undergraduate students, who have no or very little travel experience outside North America. Participants can explore the culture, heritage and history of the UK while experiencing higher education at a UK university.

The Fulbright Commission covers most of the costs of participating in its overseas program, including:
  • Round-trip airfare
  • Tuition and fees at the host institution
  • Accommodation
  • In some cases, a small daily allowance for meals

Join us for a one-hour info session to learn more:

February 1       9:00 a.m. | West Hall 101

RSVP by emailing us at pesa@ttu.edu.
 
For more information about Fulbright UK Summer Institutes, visit: https://www.fulbright.org.uk/going-to-the-uk/uk-summer-institutes
Posted:
1/20/2023

Originator:
Junia Lee

Email:
Junia.Lee@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Date: 2/1/2023

Location:
West Hall 101

Categories