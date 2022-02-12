TTU HomeTechAnnounce

“Black Heroes in the Comics: 1930s to 2022” exhibit

The exhibit, “Black Heroes in the Comics: 1930s to 2022,” curated by Pop Culture Librarian Rob Weiner, is on display in the Peters Family Legacy Library located in the Black Cultural Center. It highlights a select list of superhero characters.

 
Posted:
12/2/2022

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


