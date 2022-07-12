TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need time to work on final writing projects?

The write-in, held on Wednesday, December 7th, will provide a protected time and space to get some writing done! Writers can work on their end-of-semester projects. We will have both onsite and online participants.  

Onsite, we will meet in the writing centers located on the third floor of Weeks Hall from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Participants can come and go as needed. Undergraduate students will meet in the Undergraduate Writing Center, and graduate students will meet in the Graduate Writing Center. For onsite participants, food, t-shirts, and prizes will be provided.

Online, we will meet on Zoom from 9:00 am to noon. Participants will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting the day before the write-in.  

If you plan to attend, please fill out the write-in sign up form by noon on Monday, December 5th. 

 
Posted:
11/18/2022

Originator:
Dustin Florence

Email:
Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 12/7/2022

Location:
Weeks Hall, 3rd Floor/ Zoom

