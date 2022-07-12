The write-in, held on Wednesday, December 7th, will provide a protected time and space to get some writing done! Writers can work on their end-of-semester projects. We will have both onsite and online participants.

Onsite, we will meet in the writing centers located on the third floor of Weeks Hall from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Participants can come and go as needed. Undergraduate students will meet in the Undergraduate Writing Center, and graduate students will meet in the Graduate Writing Center. For onsite participants, food, t-shirts, and prizes will be provided.

Online, we will meet on Zoom from 9:00 am to noon. Participants will be emailed a link to the Zoom meeting the day before the write-in.

If you plan to attend, please fill out the write-in sign up form by noon on Monday, December 5th.