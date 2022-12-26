Environmental Economics (ECO 3336) – Students will analyze the impacts of U.S. and European climate policies on the economy, as well as the environmental impacts of current economic patterns using economic models. We will analyze the environmental policies that address the issue of climate change by regulating emissions using various economic instruments, such as emissions taxation, tradable emission permits, etc.







Energy Economics (ECO 3356) – Students will learn about regulation of international energy markets, and analysis of U.S. and European energy policies using economic models. There will be an emphasis on energy and environmental policies encouraging the use of renewable energy sources, such as biofuels, solar, wind and hydro power and contributing to clean energy production and climate change mitigation.





program also includes weekend excursions, such as a trip to Cathedral, Alcazar, Portugal, etc. The program will include one or two guest lectures delivered by researchers from the European Commission - Joint Research Centre in Seville , who analyze impacts of various environmental and energy policies on the European economy. There will be a trip to Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville , which is a unique solar power plant that can provide an uninterrupted supply of electric energy with zero emissions. Thealso includes weekend excursions, such as a trip to Cathedral, Alcazar, Portugal, etc.

Program dates are set for June 1 – June 30, 2023 (Summer I, 2023). The program is open to all Texas Tech University students. Applications are now open and can be submitted online at Environmental and Energy Economics in Seville For more information email Dr. Misak Avetisyan in the Department of Economics at Texas Tech University: misak.avetisyan@ttu.edu