Passionate about social justice? Want to know more about Black Lives Matter and #METOO movements? WGS 2300 focuses on women and other marginalized groups, and challenges gender, racial, sexual, and other stereotypes.
|CRN
|SUBJECT
|COURSE
|SECTION
|TITLE
|LONG TITLE
|Meet Days
|Start Time
|66733
|WGS
|2300
|010
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|Featuring Reality TV
|T,R,
|11:00 AM
|66732
|WGS
|2300
|008
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|T,R,
|12:30 PM
|65196
|WGS
|2300
|006
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|Fraternities, Sororities, and Gender
|T,R,
|9:30 AM
|63443
|WGS
|2300
|005
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|T,R,
|12:30 PM
|60935
|WGS
|2300
|D03
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|--
|
|60934
|WGS
|2300
|D02
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|--
|
|60933
|WGS
|2300
|D01
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|--
|
|60932
|WGS
|2300
|007
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|M,W,F,
|12:00 PM
|60927
|WGS
|2300
|002
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|M,W,F,
|10:00 AM
|60926
|WGS
|2300
|001
|Intro to Women's & Gender Stud
|M,W,F,
|11:00 AM
Questions? Email womens.studies@ttu.edu