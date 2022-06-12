Passionate about social justice? Want to know more about Black Lives Matter and #METOO movements? WGS 2300 focuses on women and other marginalized groups, and challenges gender, racial, sexual, and other stereotypes.

CRN SUBJECT COURSE SECTION TITLE LONG TITLE Meet Days Start Time 66733 WGS 2300 010 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud Featuring Reality TV T,R, 11:00 AM 66732 WGS 2300 008 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud T,R, 12:30 PM 65196 WGS 2300 006 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud Fraternities, Sororities, and Gender T,R, 9:30 AM 63443 WGS 2300 005 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud T,R, 12:30 PM 60935 WGS 2300 D03 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud -- 60934 WGS 2300 D02 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud -- 60933 WGS 2300 D01 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud -- 60932 WGS 2300 007 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud M,W,F, 12:00 PM 60927 WGS 2300 002 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud M,W,F, 10:00 AM 60926 WGS 2300 001 Intro to Women's & Gender Stud M,W,F, 11:00 AM

