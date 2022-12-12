Dr. Jerome Koch is returning to the classroom for Spring 23. He has been on Family/Medical Leave this current academic year.

Dr. Koch is a member of the Texas Tech University Teaching Academy and is a three-time winner of the Professing Excellence teaching award.

Take advantage of this rather limited opportunity to learn from Dr. Koch as he is also nearing retirement. He has made his most recent student evaluation scores and comments available via his website:

https://drjkoch.org/Intro/Spring%202021/Evals/Spring%202021%20evals.pdf

Dr. Koch will be teaching two sections of Sociology 1301 – his specialty and favorite course.- THERE IS NO REQUIRED TEXTBOOK.

These are:

(SOC 1301.001 CRN 57221) Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30 pm.

(SOC 1301.002 CRN 31330) Tuesday and Thursday, 11:00 am.

Sociology 1301 ticks two boxes on students’ transcripts. It satisfies Core Curriculum Social and Behavioral Sciences and also meets the graduation requirement for multicultural studies.

Thank you