We are currently hiring SI Leaders for the following MATH courses: MATH 1320, MATH 1330, MATH 1331, MATH 1452, MATH 2300, & MATH 2345.
SI Leaders offer review sessions for historically difficult courses. In this role, you would develop relationships with faculty instructors, deepen your knowledge on the course subject, and gain communication skills.
SI Leader candidates must have:
- A minimum GPA of 3.0
- Completed a semester at Texas Tech
- Earned an A in the desired SI Course
To learn more about the position and apply, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php