Supplemental Instruction is Hiring for the Spring 2023 Semester!

We are currently hiring SI Leaders for the following MATH courses: MATH 1320, MATH 1330, MATH 1331, MATH 1452, MATH 2300, & MATH 2345.





SI Leader candidates must have: A minimum GPA of 3.0

Completed a semester at Texas Tech

Earned an A in the desired SI Course To learn more about the position and apply, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php

SI Leaders offer review sessions for historically difficult courses. In this role, you would develop relationships with faculty instructors, deepen your knowledge on the course subject, and gain communication skills. Posted:

12/30/2022



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Academic

