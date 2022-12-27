Supplemental Instruction is Hiring for the Spring 2023 Semester!









SI Leader candidates must have: A minimum GPA of 3.0

Completed a semester at Texas Tech

Earned an A in the desired SI Course To learn more about the position and apply, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php

SI Leaders offer review sessions for historically difficult courses. In this role, you would develop relationships with faculty instructors, deepen your knowledge on the course subject, and gain communication skills. We are currently hiring SI leaders for CHEM 3306 as well. We are currently hiring SI Leaders for the following Biology courses: BIOL 1404, BIOL 3320, BIOL 3416, & MBIO 3400. Posted:

12/27/2022



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Academic

