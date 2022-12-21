Supplemental Instruction is Hiring for the Spring 2023 Semester!









SI Leader candidates must have: A minimum GPA of 3.0

Completed a semester at Texas Tech

Earned an A in the desired SI Course To learn more about the position and apply, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php

SI Leaders offer review sessions for historically difficult courses. In this role, you would develop relationships with faculty instructors, deepen your knowledge on the course subject, and gain communication skills. We are currently hiring SI leaders for PHYS 1408 as well. We are currently hiring SI Leaders for the following Mechanical Engineering courses: ME 2301, ME 2302, & ME 3370. Posted:

12/21/2022



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Academic

