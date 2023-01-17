TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Research Strategies Initiative
Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.

The 10 workshops include:

* Best Practices in Library Research -- Jan. 27

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Feb. 3

* Publishing Your Research –Feb. 10

* Poster Presentation – Feb. 17

* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 24

* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - March 3

* Managing Your Research Data – March 10

* Predatory Publishing – March 24

*  Altmetrics– March 31

Copyright and Fair Use – April 7

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.
