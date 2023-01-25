Attend 8 of 10 workshops and receive a Certificate of Completion in Research Strategies. All workshops will be offered online from 2-4 p.m. on Friday afternoons.
The 10 workshops include:
* Best Practices in Library Research -- Jan. 27
* How to Do a Literature Review -- Feb. 3
* Publishing Your Research –Feb. 10
* Poster Presentation – Feb. 17
* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 24
* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - March 3
* Managing Your Research Data – March 10
* Predatory Publishing – March 24
* Altmetrics– March 31
* Copyright and Fair Use – April 7
You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.
Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.
For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.