Research Participants needed for a new study “Actions of Dietary Tocotrienols on Obesity”, led by Dr. Leslie Shen, Ph.D., C.C.R.P., Professor of Pathology, TTUHSC, Lubbock campus.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is conducting a 24- week research study examining the effects of tocotrienol (vitamin E isomers) on obesity-associated outcomes in adults. We need men and women, age 18 years and older with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Participation is free of charge. If you are interested, please contact: the Clinical Research Institute at (806)743- 4222 or clinicalresearch@ttuhsc.edu.

https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9MONedFif4TAZng

TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER IRB NUMBER: L18-194

IRB APPROVAL DATE: 06/24/2022