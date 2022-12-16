Fifth floor of the Library Stacks is being remodeled and will be unavailable Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 20, 2023. There may temporarily be noise and dust in the area during this time.





Students can find alternative study areas throughout the building, including quiet study in Stacks levels 1-4, and non-quiet study areas in the Croslin Room, second-floor Dynamic Media Services, Basement and the Mezzanine.





Students may book a study room or check out an individual study carrel at the East Service Desk.





Email libraries.circulation@ttu.edu or call 806.742.2265 for more information.



