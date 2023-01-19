The Department of Psychological Sciences is seeking college students, aged 18-25 who report a history of alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance use to participate in our research study on mood, behavior, and health.

The study will take approximately 20-25 minutes to complete.

Participation is anonymous. All participation is entirely remote.

You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for your participation.

Please contact our lab for more information or to participate: ttuphablab@gmail.com





The study was approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program. Alternatively, you can contact our PI at Dr. Caroline Cummings, carolicu@ttu.edu Posted:

1/19/2023



Originator:

Caroline Cummings



Email:

carolicu@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences





