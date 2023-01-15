The war in Ukraine is one of the most consequential geopolitical events of our times. As a social phenomenon and a humanitarian tragedy this event has been affecting the global political order and economies. If you are interested to learn more about what is going on in Ukraine while earning course credit, join us in SOC3300-001.

In the Peace, War, and Social Conflict Laboratory (www.pwscl.com), we run a semester long project that explores military technology in the context of this conflict. The project is organized as a course that allows students to earn research skills and experience. The project team meets once a week on Monday between 6pm-8:50. If you are interested to be part of the project and earn course credit in the process please register today to: SOC 3300 001 Special Topics in Sociology: Peace, War and Social Conflict 35991

For questions, please contact Dr. Ori Swed ori.swed@ttu.edu