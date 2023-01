Alternate Worlds: A Texas Tech University Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club will feature a three-part series of Zoom discussions on Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods.” The sessions will take place over three weeks—February 13, 20, and 27—from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Click here to register by email. Zoom links will be sent one week before each session. Participants are required to obtain a copy of the book at their own expense.

Jointly sponsored by the University Libraries.