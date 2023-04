Don't miss your chance to meet with your Study Abroad Counselor or Engineering Program Manager before the summer break! Your Counselor can help you prepare for your program abroad, including classes, the application process, and more!

Applications are now open for spring 2024 programs! Start by reviewing the Steps to Study Abroad . Then, make an appointment to meet with your Study Abroad Counselor

Posted:

4/19/2023



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic