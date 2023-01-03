TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Last Chance: Study Abroad in Spain this fall
Here's your chance - the application deadline for the fall 2023 Spanish program at the TTU Center in Sevilla is March 20, the Monday following spring break. 

Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits:
  • Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement
  • Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice
  • Medical shadowing available for pre-health students
  • Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program

Need a passport? You've got to apply for this before March 20 as well! The International Cultural Center has a Passport Office that's ready to serve you! 

Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/1/2023

Originator:
Whitney Longnecker

Email:
whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


Categories