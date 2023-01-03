Here's your chance - the application deadline for the fall 2023 Spanish program at the TTU Center in Sevilla is March 20, the Monday following spring break.
Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits:
- Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement
- Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice
- Medical shadowing available for pre-health students
- Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program