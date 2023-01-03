Last Chance: Study Abroad in Spain this fall

Here's your chance - the application deadline for the fall 2023 Spanish program at the TTU Center in Sevilla is March 20, the Monday following spring break.

Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits: Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement

Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice

Medical shadowing available for pre-health students

Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program Apply today!

Need a passport? You've got to apply for this before March 20 as well! The International Cultural Center has a Passport Office that's ready to serve you!

Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu Posted:

3/1/2023



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Academic

