Join us during MLK Week 2023 for our Lunch with Legends. We will honor Retired Black LISD Administrators for their commitment educating our beloved Lubbock community through leadership & service.





This free event is sponsored by will the Student Union & Activities Board and held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union Building Ballroom.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, January 4th by 3:00 p.m. here





More information about MLK Week 2023 can be found on TTU's Black Cultural Center website



