MLK 2023 Lunch with Legends RSVP!
Join us during MLK Week 2023 for our Lunch with Legends. We will honor Retired Black LISD Administrators for their commitment educating our beloved Lubbock community through leadership & service.  

This free event is sponsored by will the Student Union & Activities Board and held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union Building Ballroom. 
 
Please RSVP by Wednesday, January 4th by 3:00 p.m. here

More information about MLK Week 2023 can be found on TTU's Black Cultural Center website
Posted:
1/2/2023

Originator:
Tricia Phillips

Email:
latricia.phillips@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Carol Sumner

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/18/2023

Location:
SUB Ballroom


