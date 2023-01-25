The State of Texas Comptroller announced that the state mileage reimbursement rate effective January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. This is an increase from the January 2022 calendar year rate of 62.5 cents per mile. This rate is consistent with the Internal Revenue Service's standard mileage rate.

Reminder: If mileage reimbursement crosses the end of the previous period (December 2022 and January 2023), list as two separate lines on the voucher so that the correct rate is processed in the travel system. If you have any questions please contact travelservices@ttu.edu